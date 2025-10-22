‘Marshall Island’: Devon Marshall’s Statement Season at NC State
RALEIGH — To be a lockdown cornerback at any level, it takes confidence and ability. NC State senior defensive back Devon Marshall doesn't lack either quality and has taken full advantage of his increased role with the Wolfpack in his final season.
With just five games left, the veteran corner is trying to lead the Wolfpack defense to bowl eligibility by any means possible. As the leader of a veteran-laden cornerback room, he's been the standard for NC State's secondary throughout the 4-3 start.
'Marshall Island'
During fall camp in August, Marshall made his first bold proclamations about his play.
“I’m just ready to take what I learned last year and take it to the next level," he said.
He proved himself right throughout the first seven games. Marshall allowed just 15 receptions, but it was his ability to prevent wideouts from turning catches into more that stood out. He allowed a measly 38 yards after the catch on those receptions.
Months later, Marshall isn't feeling any different. If anything, the veteran cornerback has never been more confident. He went toe-to-toe with elite receiving talent from Duke and Notre Dame and stood tall. Part of what allowed that to happen was his feeling that he's the best player on the field at any given moment. He embraces each opportunity he gets alone with the opposing receivers. In fact, he's created his own nickname.
"I've been playing corner my whole life. I just like being on that island. I say 'Marshall Island,'" he said Tuesday. "I just like the one-on-one matchups... I think it's just fun and I like the challenge."
The senior has a workmanlike mindset about the position as well. He's turned what might be a high-octane and overwhelming position for many players and made it his own temple.
"It's not really stressful for me. That's my job. That's what I do, what I take ownership in," Marshall said. "For me, it's not stressful at all, but for other people, it might look stressful."
Stepping Up as a Leader
The Wolfpack experienced a plethora of injuries in the secondary, but the cornerback group remained mostly unaffected. The three veterans, including Marshall, Jamel Johnson and Brian Nelson II, were forced to step up and help a young group of safeties and nickels learn the defense on the fly. Marshall already began to show signs of being the group's leader over the summer, but his words Tuesday solidified his status as the group's alpha.
"The three of us who have been playing, we've been healthy, thankfully," Marshall said. "We've been just trying to do our part every week, play the best that we can play and just try to pick up the back-end as much as we can ... And really just help the safeties too, because all of the safeties are young."
Having 'Marshall Island' in front of them has helped young safeties like Ronnie Royal III and Asaad Brown Jr over the last three weeks. While the defense hasn't been perfect, Marshall and the other outside corners plugged a lot of holes during the first seven games. If the Pack wants to play beyond the 12th game, Marshall and his crew will need to keep doing what they're doing.
