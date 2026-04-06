Devyn Quigley Becomes Fourth NC State Player to Enter Transfer Portal

RALEIGH — With the 2025-26 women's college basketball season wrapped up, the first phase of the 2026-27 campaign is about to get going: the transfer portal. Hundreds of players around the country are set to search for new homes and turn a new page on their collegiate careers.

NC State sophomore guard Devyn Quigley announced her intention to transfer with an Instagram post on Monday after two seasons with the program. She became the fourth member of the Wolfpack to announce her intention to transfer, creating an even larger priority for head coach Wes Moore to find replacements in the portal in the coming weeks.

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Quigley arrived in Raleigh as a top-50 recruit out of New Jersey, joining a highly-touted 2024 recruiting class. While she got some work as a freshman, the expectation was for Quigley to take on a larger role in her sophomore year with the Wolfpack. She became a regular contributor off the bench, but never earned a more consistent role.

In 29 games with six starts, Quigley averaged 4.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 16.5 minutes per game. She played a 3-and-D role for the Wolfpack, but shot just 29% from distance, never finding the shooting stroke the NC State staff believed she had. Still, Moore leaned on her experience at times and she turned it on down the stretch. She shared a message with NC State fans on social media.

Mar 9, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore talks with NC State Wolfpack guard Devyn Quigley (0) during the fourth quarter against Duke Blue Devils at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

"First, I want to give all glory to god for guiding me through every step of this journey," Quigley wrote. "Next, I would like to thank my coaches for giving me the opportunity to play here at NC State, my teammates for their support and friendship and lastly, everyone else who supported me along the way.

"The relationships I've built and the experiences I've had will always mean so much to me and I will carry them with me forever. After a lot of prayer and reflection, I've decided to officially enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining. This was not an easy decision and it comes with a lot of emotion, but I know this is the right step for me at this point in my journey.

N.C. State guard Devyn Quigley (0) defends the ball from Michigan guard Brooke Q. Daniels (5) and forward Kendall Dudley (22) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I am excited, motivated and ready to embrace this next chapter in my college journey. Thank you to everyone who continues to support and believe in me. I am beyond grateful and it truly means a lot."

NC State will need to find some replacements in the transfer portal in the coming weeks, with Quigley, Trygger, Jones and Collier all on the way out the door. The program did retain key players like Zoe Brooks and Ky'She Lunan, with Khamil Pierre expected to return as well. Still, the depth took major hits with the Monday exits of Quigley and Trygger.