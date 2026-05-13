Another Look at NC State's Men's Basketball Staff After Latest Additions

RALEIGH — Justin Gainey is officially settled in as the head coach for NC State men's basketball, now working for a little over a month. During that time, he diligently put together his first staff before focusing their combined efforts on building the first roster of the Gainey era with the Wolfpack. Both aspects were important as he molds the Pack in his image.

The staff is a unique mix of younger assistants with high-major backgrounds, experienced coaches who know what it takes to lead a program and career administrators in place to support Gainey with things away from the basketball court as much as possible. Couple that with the talented roster the new head coach assembled and things are looking promising for the future of NC State basketball.

Coaching Staff

NC State AD Boo Corrigan, men's basketball coach Justin Gainey and Chancellor Kevin Howell pose at Gainey's introductory press conference at the Lenovo Center on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Name Title Justin Gainey Head Coach Alvin Brooks Assistant Coach Riley Collins Assistant Coach - Player Development Matthew Driscoll Assistant Coach Anthony Goins Assistant Coach - Offense Ognjen Vasiljevic Assistant Coach

Gainey won't have an associate head coach in first season with the Wolfpack, instead listing his entire "on-bench" staff as assistant coaches. The finances aren't the same for each of the new members of the staff, but all will play pivotal roles in different aspects of the mission alongside Gainey. There are some obvious roles based on prior experience that make sense.

Goins served as the primary offensive coordinator at Georgia last season, helping head coach Mike White turn the Bulldogs into a high-powered scoring unit. Collins served in a player development role alongside Gainey at Tennessee and is expected to fill a similar job with the Wolfpack, but he'll get a chance to sit on the bench as a full-time assistant now. Driscoll , a former head coach at North Florida and interim coach of Kansas State, appears to be the voice of wisdom that Gainey will lean on.

Key Support Staff

Name Title Bill Comar Director of Operations Patrick Stacy General Manager Matt Holt Director of Scouting

While the support staff stretches far beyond these three, Comar, Stacy and Holt are the most important when it comes to basketball operations for Gainey and the Wolfpack. While Stacy is listed as the assistant general manager according to the official website, it's believed he's taken over the general manager job left behind by Andrew Slater, who worked alongside former coach Will Wade under that title.

Holt figures to be an interesting addition, as he has a background on the court in player development and away from the court in video-focused roles. He'll be Gainey's eyes when it comes to looking at opponents, while also offering his opinion on new players for the Wolfpack. If it all comes together right, there should be a fairly harmonious operation between the coaching staff and the support staff.