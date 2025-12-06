Doeren Shares Update on Tight End Situation For 2026

RALEIGH — Between Justin Joly, Cody Hardy, Dante Daniels and even freshman Preston Douglas, the NC State tight end room has been one of the strongest and most connected position groups on the roster. Under tight ends coach Gavin Locklear in his first year in the position, the group had tremendous success in the pass game and as run blockers.

However, both Joly, the star of the group, and Hardy, an elite blocker, are ready to take the next step and compete for a chance to be in the National Football League. Their performance laid the foundation for the position at NC State, however, and Locklear and head coach Dave Doeren are already working diligently to replace their stars in those spots.

Bringing one man back

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Dante Daniels (87) makes a touchdown during the first half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State may not lose all three of its senior leaders in the tight end room, as Daniels faces a unique situation given his background as a junior college transfer. With constant changes in eligibility for JUCO transfers, the veteran tight end could get one more opportunity to play with the Wolfpack in 2026.

"Dante is in the midst of trying to get another year, so we're hopeful for him," Doeren said. "With the whole junior college thing, you just never know. We might get another year for him and we're trying."

Daniels was an incredibly valuable blocker and showed improvement as a pass catcher in 2025, finishing with six receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Tight end U?

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) and tight end Cody Hardy (44) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Locklear evolved the tight end group around the uber-talented Joly, surrounding him with capable blockers who could also remain threatening in the pass game with their athleticism. It helped the group explode in 2025 and Joly led the power conferences in touchdown receptions with seven scores. Those accomplishment helped the Wolfpack both on and off the field.

"With what we did on offense this year, tight end-wise, it became easier to recruit nationally at that position," Doeren said. "... But to be able to go national at that position, because we led the nation in touches and touchdowns and all these things with our tight ends... It helped us with Stephen Brown... And Gavin did a great job going out and finding guys."

Brown, a 6-foot-7 recruit with a three-star rating according to 247Sports, will come to Raleigh all the way from Chicago, indicating those improvements as a destination for young tight ends. Locklear also recruited in-state tight end William "Tex" Vaughn from Kings Mountain High School .He was initially committed to Boston College but decommitted to join the Wolfpack instead.

"We didn't really have much of a relationship there, and then (Vaughn) saw what happened offensively here and how he could be used," Doeren said. "And so again, he came in late to the picture. We have liked him a long time and we're super excited."

