Duke Coach Gets Honest About NC State Matchup
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Another week, another in-state rivalry matchup for NC State football. The undefeated Wolfpack is set to take on the Duke Blue Devils in Durham on Saturday.
Duke fell to 1-2 with a loss to Tulane after high hopes for the 2025 season. The Blue Devils are led by sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah and veteran head coach Manny Diaz. While defense has long been Diaz's calling card, the offense has carried the load for the Blue Devils in the early stages of the season.
Diaz spoke to local media in Durham during his Monday press conference about the upcoming matchup against the Wolfpack.
What did Diaz say on Monday?
On NC State's rushing attack in 2025
- Diaz: "They have a good diversity of scheme and the quarterback still is a threat to run... Plus, they have a really talented back that they know ... The lineman aren't dumb. They know they've got a guy behind them that can make an explosive play. I think they're just doing a good job of being a little more committed to it this year and that probably helps as well."
On the team's leadership and morale after the Tulane loss
- Diaz: "... These guys care. They care a lot. Our guys want us to succeed. They don't like where we're at. Again, we talked about when you have expectation and things don't go your way and how you deal with that, how you deal with unmet expectations, especially in the short term. But they know we've got a lot of ball left to play and we still get to control what happens next to us."
On the Big Four Rivalry games
- Diaz: "It's a big deal to us right ... We talk about winning the league, you have to win at home first, right? And because we do get to play the Big Four and this is the first step of that so it's a big deal to us. Any sort of foundation we have for success starts by winning our in-state games."
On NC State quarterback CJ Bailey
- Diaz: "First of all, you just notice his body. Even seeing him in Charlotte at ACC media days, you could just tell. First year being in a strength program, fully committed offseason. What you would expect, even just from an age standpoint, where he is age-wise and just maturing another year
- "... It was one of those things where it's tough when you're a young guy and you get thrown in like that ahead of schedule, but that's what we talk about, where lessons are timely. Our losses are lessons. I'm sure he's not the player he is today without the experiences, good and bad, that he had a year ago."
