East Carolina Returns Key D-line Piece for 2025 Campaign
Soon, quarterback CJ Bailey will take the field at Carter-Finley Stadium for the first time in months. Fans are screaming and roaring his last name, ready to see what he can do. His opponent? Well, at this point, it's a familiar one. The East Carolina Pirates will sail into Raleigh looking to play spoiler again for the second time in eight months.
No one needs a reminder of the Military Bowl. Bailey will have familiar faces hunting him down every play. All are searching for the X marked on the map, indicating treasure. In this case, the treasure is getting Bailey on the ground for the Pirates' defensive line, and one of them has already had the satisfaction of doing so eight months ago.
J.D. Lampley 2024 Season
Pirates edge rusher J.D. Lampley sacked Bailey months ago and now looks to do it again. He'll be a good first test for the Wolfpack offensive line, as they prepare for ACC play.
Lampley finished third among ACC pass rushers with at least 400 snaps last season in total pressures with 39. He only got to the quarterback three times a season ago and is looking to get the number up. His first shot will be the Wolfpack this Thursday.
"We try to prepare every game the same way, no matter how excited we are to play," Lampley said at ECU Media Day. "Like it's just like we just got to prepare to bring our energy, first game, handle our business."
New Faces for the Pirates
It'll be a battle of energy among the trenches. Each side is excited to finally get off the practice field. For NC State, they have some new faces the Pirates will face in the upcoming match.
One is the Purdue transfer, Jalen Grant, who's coming off his most disappointing year of college football. Like Lampley, his energy is stored up and ready to go.
"I'm more than hungry, I'm starving," Grant said. "I'm ready to go out there and play with my brothers, but at the end of the day, you just want to win. That's the main goal."
Both sides are ready to go, and even with new faces on each, both programs know the importance of this game. The Military Bowl was just months ago, but it feels like yesterday for these teams.
