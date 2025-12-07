Final Predictions for NC State's Bowl Appearance

RALEIGH — NC State finished the 2025 regular season with a 7-5 record. The Wolfpack rode a 3-1 November stretch to bowl eligibility and now finds itself awaiting a selection for several bowl games because of the ACC logjam and the looming possibility of the conference missing out on the College Football Playoff.

However, some of the bowls have been ruled out and the Wolfpack now might have a better idea of its potential opponents as more and more programs from other conferences have been rumored or confirmed to be participating in certain bowls by various outlets, most notably Brett McMurphy of On3. Where could the Wolfpack end up and who could it face?

The Options for NC State

The baseball bowls could be a landing spot

NC State has been rumored to be a choice for both the Pinstripe Bowl, played at Yankee Stadium, and the Fenway Bowl, played in Boston. The Pinstripe Bowl has one half of its matchup, as Big 10 program Penn State was confirmed by McMurphy as a participant in that bowl game. The Wolfpack and Nittany Lions last met in 1982.

As for the Fenway Bowl, that seems to be a more logical landing spot for the Wolfpack, as it has been slated as a potential candidate for that game for most of the month. It would be NC State's first trip to Boston for that event and the matchup would more than likely come against an opponent from the American Conference, potentially runner-up North Texas.

Catching some Sun (Bowl)

Arizona State was reportedly locked in for the Sun Bowl against an ACC opponent, per McMurphy. NC State's last bowl win came over the Sun Devils in same event in 2017, so it would be a full-circle moment for Doeren to snap his losing streak in bowl games at a building he has a history of winning in against the same school he beat in the last matchup.

Clemson could be in the mix for the Sun Bowl, as it is one of the more marquee TV games and the Tigers do draw, despite their rough 2025 season.

Final guesses

Given the volatility of the ACC Championship game at the time of writing this, it's hard to pin NC State in one bowl game. Given McMurphy, and others, predictions, it seems like the Duke's Mayo Bowl could be between two ACC programs, likely giving Wake Forest a leg up for that event, as it finished higher in the conference standings than the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack is still in the mix for the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa as well, but it seems like the Wolfpack might be destined to play in the Fenway Bowl.

