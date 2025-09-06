Final Predictions for NC State - Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State is looking to start a season with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2022. To achieve that, the Wolfpack will need to take down a seemingly improved Virginia program coming to play at Carter-Finley Stadium in a unique non-conference matchup.
The Wolfpack had an up-and-down debut against East Carolina, ultimately winning 24-17. The Cavaliers dominated in their Week One matchup against Coastal Carolina, taking down the Chanticleers 48-7.
The game is full of unknowns, in large part due to the mystery that is Virginia. How much has the program truly improved? NC State head coach Dave Doeren will try to answer that question by proving the Wolfpack is still the superior program in the ACC. But what will happen in the game?
NC State's Playmakers Poised For Big Days
To put it simply, Virginia didn't see anything close to NC State's weapons in its opening week matchup. Coastal Carolina didn't have a single wide receiver with over 36 yards and former NC State quarterback MJ Morris struggled greatly in the game.
The Wolfpack pushed the ball downfield several times in the opener, much more than Doeren's teams have in the past. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey finished with more big throws than ever before in his career. Senior wide receiver Wesley Grimes was the major recipient of those throws, finishing with 121 yards and a 48-yard touchdown reception.
If Bailey is on point for the entire game, there are some holes in the Virginia pass defense that he can expose. Grimes, freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann and tight end Justin Joly could be in for big-time performances in Week Two.
Get Ready For Turnovers
Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris is a gunslinger and major risk-taker. The quarterback threw the ball over 500 times a season ago and attempted 27 passes in just over two quarters of game time in the Week One win.
Morris took some major risks that the very weak Coastal Carolina secondary was unable to capitalize on. While NC State's secondary struggled at times against ECU, the Pirates didn't take many risks in their run/pass option-heavy offensive scheme. There will be ample opportunities against Virginia to produce turnovers.
As for Virginia's defense, the Cavaliers feasted on the Chanticleers in the turnover department. Tony Elliott's team forced three turnovers in the opener, with two fumbles and an interception. Bailey already threw his first interception of the season and has been prone to turning the ball over in the past.
Final Prediction
While Virginia looks to be improved after two seasons with three wins and one season with five, the Wolfpack remains stronger.
The game has the potential to be a back-and-forth shootout if DJ Eliot's defense takes a step back in the second week, but the Wolfpack seems more likely to hang on. In his limited history against Virginia, Doeren has been relatively successful.
The Wolfpack hang on and win this game 31-23.
