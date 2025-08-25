Final Preseason ACC Standings Prediction
With week zero games in the rearview, college football has officially begun. While the Big 10 and SEC continue to dominate the College Football Playoff, the ACC will field a couple of contenders in the 2025 season.
While the expectations aren't quite that lofty for NC State, the Wolfpack could still put together a strong season and recover from the disappointment of 2024.
The ACC is more bottom-heavy than the other power conferences, allowing the Wolfpack to make some noise in 2025.
The ACC's Elites
The top three programs in the ACC are in a league of their own, assuming they remain healthy and play up to their potential.
1. Clemson
Led by quarterback Cade Klubnik, a Heisman favorite, the Tigers opened the season ranked No. 4 in the country. If Clemson can win its first game against No. 9 LSU, the Tigers could be looking at an undefeated season and a return to the CFP.
2. SMU
Despite being ranked in the AP lower than Miami (No. 16), the Mustangs brought back major pieces from their run to the College Football Playoff a season ago. Nine or 10 wins is a real possibility.
3. Miami
The Hurricanes are an enigma. On paper, the roster looks to be improved in key areas like the offensive and defensive lines. Polarizing Georgia transfer Carson Beck took the reins at quarterback. If Beck can live up to the expectations placed upon him at Georgia, this team could be in contention for an ACC title. If not, we could have another 2024 Florida State situation.
Logjam in the middle of the pack
The teams in the middle of the ACC are coin flip picks to finish above each other.
4. Louisville
Year three of the Jeff Brohm era in Louisville could be the strongest yet. After a nine-win season in 2024, Brohm turned to USC transfer Miller Moss to handle the quarterback duties in 2025. The coach has a history of rebuilding the confidence of quarterbacks. The Cardinals do face the top three teams in the ACC, so the ceiling might be lowered slightly by the schedule.
5. Georgia Tech
Banking on veteran quarterback Haynes King feels like a safe decision. The Yellow Jackets had an up-and-down campaign in 2024, but their explosive offense could be a lot for several teams on their schedule to contain. Their matchup with NC State could be among the Wolfpack's most intriguing of 2025.
6. Duke
Durham is no longer just a basketball town. The Blue Devils finished 9-4 in 2022, 8-5 in 2023 under coach Mike Elko. When he bolted for Texas A&M, growing pains were expected under new coach Manny Diaz. Duke went and won nine games under Diaz in his first year. With an expensive quarterback in Darian Mensah, who transferred from Tulane, the Blue Devils are looking to continue the streak of bowl appearances and look poised to do it.
7. NC State
Seventh in the conference is higher than where most outlets picked the Wolfpack to finish. The combination of the schedule in which the Wolfpack won't leave North Carolina until October and a forgiving set of conference games early on could allow this team to start hot. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey has a year of ACC experience under his belt and should be one of the breakout stars of the conference, leading this team to seven or eight wins.
8. Florida State
2024 was nothing short of a disaster for the Seminoles. The program opted to try its portal rebuild strategy once again, assembling a team of mercenaries, including quarterback Thomas Castellanos. FSU is slated to face four teams in the preseason AP top 15, including No. 8 Alabama in the opener. If all goes right, this team could leapfrog every team in the middle of the pack. If not, it could be head coach Mike Norvell's last.
9. North Carolina
The Tar Heels stole the spotlight from the rest of the college football world when the university hired NFL icon Bill Belichick as its new head coach. Belichick remade the roster completely in the transfer portal, opting for an NFL-style program. While the talent remains a mystery, the floor of a Belichick-led team can't be lower than mediocre, and the Tar Heels have a very forgiving schedule.
10. Pittsburgh
The Panthers finished 0-6 down the stretch last season, falling apart after a promising start. They return intriguing quarterback Eli Holstein and have a solid group of wide receivers. The offensive line remains an enormous question mark. Head coach Pat Narduzzi will field a fiery team as always, but if Holstein isn't as good as advertised, that 0-6 finish to 2024 could be less of a mirage and more of a reality.
Sleepers and Hot-Seats
11. Syracuse
Head coach Fran Brown returned the Orange to glory with a 10-win season in 2024. Unfortunately, most of the offensive production departed for the NFL. Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli could be the solution at quarterback, but he won't have nearly the same caliber of weapons Kyle McCord had a season ago. Syracuse's schedule isn't forgiving either, with Clemson, Miami, SMU and Notre Dame all included with a season opener against Tennessee. The prediction is closer to six wins, but the bottom won't fall out on Brown's project.
12. Virginia Tech
Year four for head coach Brent Pry could be the make-or-break season. He brought back quarterback Kyron Drones, but the offensive line will have to do a better job protecting him this season. The schedule won't be easy for the Hokies. However, most of their most difficult games will be played in Blacksburg.
The Bottom of the Conference
13. Boston College
While head coach Bill O'Brien did a tremendous job turning around the Eagles in 2024, regression looks more likely in 2025. The team faces Clemson, Notre Dame and SMU this season. The defense lost several key contributors as well, including NFL edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.
14. Virginia
The Cavaliers showed improvement in 2024 with a five-win season. The team has a very easy schedule, but it's hard to see the roster in place taking advantage of it.
15. Wake Forest
Wake Forest was picked to finish second-to-last in the ACC media poll, but Dickert showed he can turn programs around fast with Washington State. The quarterback situation is murky and the roster isn't loaded with talent, so this is putting faith in Dickert's pedigree more than anything else.
16. California
The Golden Bears lost everything. A mass exodus decimated the Cal offense, with quarterback Fernando Mendoza and running back Jaydn Ott opting to play with more serious programs in Indiana and Oklahoma. Head coach Justin Wilcox might be coaching on borrowed time, but he opted to start four-star freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to create some buzz around the program.
17. Stanford
General manager Andrew Luck has the program moving in a new direction, but there will be growing pains in 2025. The Cardinal already began the season with a loss to Hawaii. It will be a long year on the farm.
