Five Key Visitors At NC State’s Win vs. Florida State
21-11 may not be the prettiest score in the world, but all that matters is NC State won and improved to 6-5 on the season. With one home game remaining, their battle against North Carolina will be their final chance to set up any visits and impress recruits.
When the Wolfpack took down the Seminoles, there were five key recruits in attendance who got to witness the upset. NC State fans might not call it one, but they entered the game as nearly one touchdown underdogs. Plenty of recruits were in attendance, but these five really stood out.
Four-Star CB Xavier Hasan
The Class of 2027 four-star cornerback is easily a Top 50 player in his class. Standing 6' 180-pounds, Hasan currently plays for Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, NC. Right away, it's clear that the Wolfpack could have an advantage in landing the No. 4 cornerback and top NC player in the Class of '27.
Three-Star WR Amiri Acker
While Acker is far from the highest-rated player in the Class of 2026, he would be a nice addition to the Wolfpack's wide receiver room. The 6'2'' wideout currently plays for Crescent High School in Iva, SC, where he's the No. 11 player in the state. On October 25, Acker decommitted from Liberty.
Three-Star WR JoJo Johnson
Even though Johnson committed to Coastal Carolina on June 9, he's received offers from the likes of Michigan State, Purdue, and NC State. His visit with the Wolfpack was step one of them trying to flip the three-star wideout, something that would once again add to their depth. Johnson was one of three top WR targets in attendance vs. FSU. At 6'4'', he's the tallest of the bunch.
Three-Star WR Jonathan Dillon
Currently, Dillon is the No. 15 player in North Carolina. He was yet another in-state visit for the Wolfpack as they know it's important to set their sights on the future. Dillon, at 6'1'', is a key name to watch in the Class of 2027. He's currently a Top 500 player and is four spots away from being in the Top 50 receivers in his class.
Three-Star EDGE Marcellus Young Casario
Casario rounded out the top Class of 2027 recruits that were in attendance. NC State already has two on the way in their Class of '27, proving it's never too early to be on the lookout for their next players. Regardless, Casario is a 6'5'' 260-pound defensive player out of Rabun Gap, GA. He's a Top 75 defensive lineman who is continuing to climb his way up the charts.
