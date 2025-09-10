By the Numbers: Wake Forest vs NC State History
RALEIGH, N.C. -- ACC play officially gets underway for NC State on Thursday, as the Wolfpack will face in-state rival Wake Forest on the road in Winston-Salem.
The rivalry between these two programs runs deep and runs long. The Wolfpack has faced the Demon Deacons more than any opponent in the football program's 134-year history. Thursday's matchup will mark the 119th game between Wake Forest and NC State.
The rivalry will look a little different in 2025. After 11 years at the helm of Wake Forest, head coach Dave Doeren stepped down from his position and made way for Jake Dickert. Gone are the days of Clawson's slow mesh run/pass option offense.
A Rivalry with Years of Evidence
Wake Forest and NC State have met every season since 1910. It is the longest continuous and annual rivalry in the ACC and the second-longest in FBS behind Wisconsin and Minnesota, which have met every year since 1907.
In the 119 matchups, NC State sits at 69-43-6, dominating throughout the majority of the rivalry. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren hasn't been able to increase the margin in the rivalry record, as he's gone 6-6 against the Demon Deacons since taking over in 2013.
Going back to 2000, NC State is just 13-12 against Wake Forest, with both schools holding three-win streaks over one another at different periods of the last 25 years.
Problems in Winston-Salem
While the Wolfpack thoroughly dominated Wake Forest at home over the last 24 years (10-3 at Carter-Finley Stadium since 2000), it's won just three games in Winston-Salem in that time, with the wins coming in 2001, 2015 and 2023.
The two teams traded road wins in 2023 and 2024, with the Wolfpack winning 26-6 two seasons ago and the Demon Deacons outlasting NC State 34-30 in 2024.
Last year's game was also the end of Wolfpack quarterback Grayson McCall's football career, after he suffered another devastating injury on a hit to the head.
The majority of recent history included matchups between Doeren and Clawson, so Dickert's hiring added a new wrinkle to the rivalry. Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium is one of the smallest venues in the ACC, with a capacity of 31,500.
Bailey vs Claiborne
The game will include a matchup between one formed star and another in the process of becoming one. Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne exploded onto the scene in his junior season in 2024 and thoroughly dominated NC State in the last matchup. After McCall's injury, CJ Bailey took the reins as the Wolfpack's quarterback officially. He hasn't looked back.
Claiborne poses a major threat to an enigmatic Wolfpack rush defense. In its first game, the unit held East Carolina to 30 yards rushing. Week Two was a different story, as Virginia ran all over the Wolfpack to the tune of 257 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Claiborne is coming off a game in which he carried the ball just 10 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns.
Bailey proved himself to be a massively improved quarterback in the first two weeks of the season for the Wolfpack. The sophomore totaled 518 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception in the first two wins. His 84.7 QBR current has him at No. 12 in the country. Bailey also proved himself to be an effective rusher with 65 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.
