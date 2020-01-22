AllWolfpack
Wolfpack to Open 2020 Schedule Against Louisville

Brett Friedlander

NC State won't have the opportunity to ease into the 2020 football season this fall the way it did in 2019.

Coach Dave Doeren's Wolfpack will begin its schedule against ACC Atlantic rival Louisville on Thursday, Sept. 3 before taking on SEC opponent Mississippi State in its home opener the following week.

It will mark the first time since playing Georgia Tech on Sept. 7 against Georgia Tech that State will start a season with a conference game.

In addition to opening on a Thursday night on the road against a conference opponent, the 2020 schedule, which was announced by the ACC on Wednesday, also includes games against all three in-state conference schools for the first time since 2013.

nc state schedule graphic
GoPack.com graphic

The Wolfpack will play Duke at home on Saturday, Oct. 10, Wake Forest at home on Halloween day and North Carolina on the day after Thanksgiving: Friday, Nov. 27.

State will play seven home games and if it can survive its tough early stretch, could have the opportunity to finish strong with seven of the last nine games to be played at Carter-Finley Stadium. That includes a nonconference date against Liberty the week before taking on UNC.

The only road games in that stretch are at Clemson on Oct. 17 and at Syracuse on Nov. 14.

Here is the rest of the Wolfpack's 2020 football schedule, which was announced by the ACC on Wednesday:

Thursday, Sept. 3 at Loiusville

Saturday, Sept. 12 Mississippi State

Saturday, Sept. 19 at Troy

Saturday, Sept. 26 Delaware

Saturday, Oct. 3 Florida State

Saturday, Oct. 10 Duke

Saturday, Oct. 17 at Clemson

Saturday, Oct. 24 Open date

Saturday, Oct. 31 Wake Forest

Saturday Nov. 7  Boston College

Saturday, Nov. 14 at Syracuse

Saturday, Nov. 21 Liberty

Friday, Nov. 27 at North Carolina

