24-Hour Rule: Next Up, UNC

Most coaches have a 24-hour rule that allows their players to celebrate wins (or sulk over losses) for a day following their most recent game. After those 24 hours are up, it's time to move on and start preparing for the next game.

In the case of NC State, it probably didn't take that look to put Thursday's 28-26 loss at Georgia Tech into the history books. That's because the next team on the schedule is North Carolina.

Not only is it a rivalry game, but it's also Senior Night at Carter-Finley Stadium and a chance to spoil the Tar Heels' bowl chances.

Opponent: UNC (5-6, 3-4 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium (57,583)

TV: ACC Network

Series record: UNC leads 65-36-6 (30-16-4 in Raleigh)

Last meeting: State won 34-28 (OT), Nov. 24, 2018

Opponent's last game: Beat Mercer 56-7

Top players: Freshman QB Sam Howell 211-355-6 2,946 yards 32 TD

Junior RB Michael Carter 143 carries 822 yards 3 TD

Junior WR Dazz Newsome 57 catches 817 yards 7 TD

Sophomore WR Dyami Brown 40 catches 797 yards 10 TD

Junior LB Chazz Surratt 100 tackles 5 sacks 1 INT

Sophomore LB Jeremiah Gemmel 76 tackles 2.5 sacks 2 FF

BetOnline opening odds: State plus 7 1/2 | Over/under 110