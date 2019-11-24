Wolfpack
24-Hour Rule: Next Up, UNC

Brett Friedlander

Most coaches have a 24-hour rule that allows their players to celebrate wins (or sulk over losses) for a day following their most recent game. After those 24 hours are up, it's time to move on and start preparing for the next game.

In the case of NC State, it probably didn't take that look to put Thursday's 28-26 loss at Georgia Tech into the history books. That's because the next team on the schedule is North Carolina. 

Not only is it a rivalry game, but it's also Senior Night at Carter-Finley Stadium and a chance to spoil the Tar Heels' bowl chances.

Opponent: UNC (5-6, 3-4 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium (57,583)

TV: ACC Network

Series record: UNC leads 65-36-6 (30-16-4 in Raleigh)

Last meeting: State won 34-28 (OT), Nov. 24, 2018

Opponent's last game: Beat Mercer 56-7

Top players: Freshman QB Sam Howell  211-355-6  2,946 yards  32 TD

                      Junior RB Michael Carter  143 carries   822 yards   3 TD

                      Junior WR Dazz Newsome  57 catches  817 yards  7 TD

                      Sophomore WR Dyami Brown  40 catches  797 yards  10 TD

                      Junior LB Chazz Surratt  100 tackles   5 sacks  1 INT

                      Sophomore LB Jeremiah Gemmel  76 tackles  2.5 sacks  2 FF

BetOnline opening odds: State plus 7 1/2 | Over/under 110

Comments

Football

Key Play Breakdown: Two-point disappointment

Brett Friedlander
0

An inside look at the most important play of State's 28-26 loss at Georgia Tech on Thursday. Read more

Wolfpack Ready For Challenging Upcoming Stretch

Brett Friedlander
0

Players say they like where their team is heading into the most difficult phase of the early season basketball schedule. Read more

Wolfpack Rewind: A Tech-nical Knockout

Brett Friedlander
0

Here's a look back at the good, the bad and the offbeat from NC State's 28-26 loss at Georgia Tech on Thursday. Read more

Trash Talking Leads to Game-Ending Scuffle

Brett Friedlander
0

State's Devon Daniels and Little Rock's Isaiah Palermo were ejected with 1.3 seconds remaining in the Wolfpack's 74-58 win. Read more

Wolfpack Takes Another Step Forward

Brett Friedlander
0

Coach Kevin Keatts' team tunes up for a difficult upcoming stretch by beating Little Rock 74-58

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from today's basketball win against Little Rock ...

0

Gameday Blog/Live Open Thread: State vs. Little Rock

Brett Friedlander
0

Live updates and analysis from today's basketball game between the Wolfpack and Trojans from PNC Arena. Read more

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 6, Little Rock

Brett Friedlander
0

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game between NC State and the Trojans

Wolfpack Postseason Hopes Bowled Over With Seventh Loss

Brett Friedlander
0

NC State was mathematically eliminated from bowl contention with Thursday's 28-26 loss to Georgia Tech. Read more

Wolfpack Players: One Good Half Not Enough

Brett Friedlander
0

Linebacker Isaiah Moore, quarterback Devin Leary and wide receiver Tabari Hines react to Thursday's 28-26 loss at Georgia Tech. Read more