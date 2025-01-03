Another NC State Football Player Seeking Opportunity Elsewhere
NC State football freshman center Robby Martin entered the transfer portal ahead of this week's deadline, NC State Wolfpack On SI confirmed on Friday.
Martin, who committed to the Wolfpack in late July 2023, arrived at NC State as an early enrollee last January. The top-tier three-star prospect out of Huntington High School (W.Va.) ranked No. 547 overall, No. 38 among interior offensive linemen, and No. 1 in his state on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound promising bruiser made only one appearance for the 2024 Wolfpack. That came late in the 59-28 blowout home win over the Stanford Cardinal on Nov. 2.
Counting Robby Martin, Dave Doeren and his NC State football staff have now seen 17 Wolfpack players enter the transfer portal this cycle. That list includes two more offensive linemen in tackles Sean Hill and Obadiah Obasuyi.
Making matters more concerning in the eyes of experts and supporters alike, the coaches in Raleigh haven't enjoyed all that much success in luring portal talents to NC State, especially ever since the Wolfpack fell to the ECU Pirates, 26-21, in highly disappointing fashion at the Military Bowl last week, ensuring the program's first losing record (6-7, 3-5 ACC) since 2019.
Currently, State's transfer collection sits at only five names, none better than a three-star.
