Former Four-Star in NC State Football Facility After Entering Portal

NC State football could become a contender in the Nathan Leacock sweepstakes.

Potential NC State football transfer target Nathan Leacock
Potential NC State football transfer target Nathan Leacock / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Two-year Tennessee wide receiver Nathan Leacock hasn't reported an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack. But it may be only a matter before he does. And considering his background, the promising talent might view Raleigh as an ideal fit for the next step in his college career.

On Wednesday afternoon, just over two weeks after officially entering the transfer portal, the 6-foot-3, 217-pound redshirt freshman posted the following workout video from the NC State football practice facility, signaling that there's at least been significant contact between himself and the Wolfpack coaches:

Leacock, a jumbo wideout boasting top-shelf athleticism, hails from Raleigh. He shined at Millbrook High School to the tune of a school-record 1,703 receiving yards as a senior, becoming a four-star prospect and finishing No. 76 overall, No. 13 at his position, and No. 3 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

Between his two seasons in Knoxville, though, he saw snaps in only six outings. His lone reception as a Volunteer was for 13 yards, coming in mop-up duty during a 69-3 home win over Chattanooga back in late August. Leacock also played late the following week in Tennessee's 51-10 beatdown of State in Charlotte.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

