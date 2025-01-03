Former Four-Star in NC State Football Facility After Entering Portal
Two-year Tennessee wide receiver Nathan Leacock hasn't reported an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack. But it may be only a matter before he does. And considering his background, the promising talent might view Raleigh as an ideal fit for the next step in his college career.
ALSO READ: NC State Senior Chazz Wallace Set to Return for Another Season
On Wednesday afternoon, just over two weeks after officially entering the transfer portal, the 6-foot-3, 217-pound redshirt freshman posted the following workout video from the NC State football practice facility, signaling that there's at least been significant contact between himself and the Wolfpack coaches:
Leacock, a jumbo wideout boasting top-shelf athleticism, hails from Raleigh. He shined at Millbrook High School to the tune of a school-record 1,703 receiving yards as a senior, becoming a four-star prospect and finishing No. 76 overall, No. 13 at his position, and No. 3 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.
Between his two seasons in Knoxville, though, he saw snaps in only six outings. His lone reception as a Volunteer was for 13 yards, coming in mop-up duty during a 69-3 home win over Chattanooga back in late August. Leacock also played late the following week in Tennessee's 51-10 beatdown of State in Charlotte.
He has three years of eligibility remaining.
ALSO READ: Ex-NC State TE Juice Vereen Announces Transfer Landing Spot
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.