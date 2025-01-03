Troubling Transfer Spree Decimates NC State Football Secondary
Safeties Bishop Fitzgerald and Devan Boykin are leaving. So is nickel Tamarcus Cooley. And those announcements late Thursday night popped up within a few hours of cornerback Brandon Cisse sparking the sudden flee of top-shelf NC State football defenders.
Fitzgerald, Boykin, Cooley, and Cisse, who shared in common their status as projected starters for the 2025 Wolfpack and proven playmakers, account for almost a third of State talents who have decided to enter the transfer portal this cycle.
The quartet's seemingly united exit is a concerning sign in Raleigh.
It comes just a few days after 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren announced major shakeups to his staff, including the hiring of DJ Eliot as defensive coordinator, an uninspiring addition in the eyes of many experts and supporters.
Meanwhile, Doeren and his cohorts have reeled in only five commitments from the transfer portal, none of the secondary variety. The haul, which hasn't increased in almost two weeks, has dropped to No. 58 in the country, per 247Sports.
Plus, the 19-deep 2025 NC State football recruiting collection, checking in at No. 54 overall, isn't exactly a game-changer.
There's still time for Doeren & Co. to construct a formidable 2025 roster. But ever since last week's Military Bowl loss to ECU, any momentum the program still enjoyed from its road win over UNC in the regular season finale a month earlier now appears lost.
