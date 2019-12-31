WolfpackMaven
Wolfpack Male Athlete of the Deacade: Bradley Chubb

Brett Friedlander

Bradley Chubb would have been a high round pick had he chosen to enter the NFL draft following his junior season of 2016.

But he decided he still had more to accomplish at NC State. So he decided to return for his final season in 2017 with the stated goal of becoming a first-team All-ACC selection and an All-American while helping the Wolfpack win an ACC championship.

While he didn't accomplish everything he set out to do, he came close. The charismatic defensive end set a school record for career sacks and tackles for loss, earned recognition as the best defensive player in college football for a State football team that won nine games.

Chubb can now add another honor to his resume as the Wolfpack's Male Athlete of the Decade for the 2010s as chosen by SI Wolfpack Maven, beating out baseball All-American Carlos Rodon and basketball star T.J. Warren.

After beginning his career as a linebacker who saw action mostly on special teams, Chubb blossomed after being moved to end as a sophomore when he finished second on the team with 69 tackles and 5.5 sacks. 

He became a full-fledged star as a junior, recording 10 sacks and finishing fourth in the nation with 22 tackles for loss before going on to surpass former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Mario Williams as the school record holder in both categories. He finished his career with 26 sacks and 60 tackles for loss.

Not only was Chubb the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2017, he also earned national honors by winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award as the best defensive player in college football.

And he did it with style -- breakdancing to celebrate sacks, stealing towels from opposing quarterbacks and outshining Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson on on a Thursday night at Carter-Finley Stadium in by far his most memorable performance.

He went to be taken by the Denver Broncos with the fifth overall pick in the draft. His jersey No. 9, which was also worn by Williams, has been honored by State with a patch commemorating his accomplishments. It can only be worn by a player deemed worthy of it by coach Dave Doeren and his staff.

