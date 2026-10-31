The newly Doeren-less Wolfpack responded with a victory against the Golden Bears in a game that was tied at halftime.



NC State immediately jumped out to a 7-0 lead on its first drive of the game but punted on the next four successive drives.

Slow Start

The Wolfpack nailed a field goal with 9:28 left in the 2nd quarter, pushing their lead to 10. Cal scored on the very next drive.



Its defense recovered a State fumble and forced the Wolfpack offense in a 3-and-out situation prior to Cal drilling a field goal to end the first half.

The Wolfpack often looks like a different team in the second half of games, but the only difference today is that State was the aggressor.



Interim Head Coach Todd Goebbel’s message at the break clearly inspired the Wolfpack to play with more intensity coming out of halftime, and it showed.

Second Half Turnaround

State scored three unanswered touchdowns while the defense continued doing its job.



Popo Aguirre (LB) led all defenders with 16 total tackles and 2 tackles for loss. Michael Tate (CB) had 7 total tackles.



Jaren Sensabaugh (CB) made a nice interception off Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (QB) at the 4:23 mark in the fourth quarter, which officially sealed the deal for State.

Went up and took it away! pic.twitter.com/6zs6FQkSAM — NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 31, 2026





NC State battled through injuries again this week, but credit goes to the offensive line for giving CJ Bailey (QB) and the backfield enough protection to make plays.

Bailey completed 13 of 25 attempts for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns. Davion Gause (RB) took full advantage of his opportunity to perform while Duke Scott was sidelined for the third straight week.



Gause rushed for 104 yards and 1 touchdown. The two other running backs, Darius Johnson and Deandre Desinor, each scored in this game.

Desinor and Bailey connected on an easy 49-yard touchdown reception during State’s first drive of the game.



The Wolfpack got off to a slow start in this matchup but found a way to finish strong in a morale-boosting victory.



Goebbel earns his first victory as head coach and sees his team pick up steam at a crucial point in the season.

Andre Cherry's Quick Thoughts

With all the noise in Raleigh regarding State’s future potential coaching hire, it would be an easy out for this team to pack it in for the rest of the season.



However, it was encouraging to see the Wolfpack bring that fighter’s mentality to this game against Cal.



Here’s to hoping that trend continues against Duke next weekend.