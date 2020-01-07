Brock Miller Leaving Wolfpack as Grad Transfer

Brock Miller is leaving the NC State football program and play his final season of eligibility at another school in 2020 as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-3, 238-pound native of Port St. Lucie, Fla., announced his decision Tuesday through a post on his social media account.

"These past four years have molded me into the person I am today," he wrote on Twitter in a message to Wolfpack fans. "It is an honor to be able to graduate from this prestigious university this spring."

Miller thanked coach Dave Doeren and former defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable for giving him the opportunity to play at State, but added that he's decided to move on.

Miller started 11 of the Wolfpack's 12 games at the BUC linebacker position this season, ranking eighth on the team with 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback pressure and a pass broken up.

His role, however, began to diminish as the season wore on because of the rapid development of freshmen Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas. Because linebacker is the deepest position on State's defense, with two more top prospects coming in this fall, Miller may have become the odd man out of the rotation had he decided to stay.