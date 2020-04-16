Wolfpack Lands Three-Star Running Back

NC State football coach Dave Doeren has picked up his second major recruiting commitment in the past week on Wednesday.

Three-star prospect Caleb McDowell, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back from Lee County High School in Leesburg, Ga., announced his decision to play for the Wolfpack via his social media account.

Selected as the Georgia 1-AAAAAA Athlete of the Year, McDowell led his team to an 11-2 record on the way to the state quarterfinals. A speedster who also runs track, he is also a dangerous kick returner who can make an impact with the Wolfpack on special teams as well as from scrimmage.

Kurt Roper, who was recently shifted from quarterbacks coach to work with State's running backs, was McDowell's primary recruiter.

McDowell, who chose the Wolfpack over Syracuse, Purdue, Indiana and East Carolina, among others, is the fourth 2021 prospect to commit to State.

Three-star defensive back Mario Love from Hough High School in Cornelius pledged to the Wolfpack last week while three-star wide receivers Jaklobe Baldwin of Richmond High in Rockingham and Julian Gray of Hopewell High in Huntersville announced their decisions in early March.

Although the four players are firmly committed to playing for the Wolfpack, coach Dave Doeren warned Wednesday that the recruiting process could become more complicated this year because of the extended dead period brought about because of the corona virus pandemic.

"I think a lot of recruits are making decisions and some of them may stick to them," Doeren said, without mentioning any names during a Zoom conference with local media. "A lot of them may decide they wish they would have taken visits and want to reopen those things up. You could see a bigger trend to that. I do think you're going to see a lot of later decisions being made by a lot of kids and it probably should be that way with the timeline that's changed."