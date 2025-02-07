All Wolfpack

Coveted Cornerback Puts NC State Football Among Finalists

NC State football has been a player in the Sean Johnson sweepstakes for almost a year.

Archbishop Spalding High School (Md.) junior cornerback Sean Johnson trimmed his list of two dozen suitors to a top 10 on Thursday evening. And the NC State football staff survived the cut for the 6-foot-2, 190-pound three-star.

Johnson's finalists include three other ACC programs in Virginia, Florida State, and Syracuse, along with Wisconsin, South Carolina, Maryland, Penn State, Indiana, and Michigan State.

He's held an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew since April. Plus, Sean Johnson was in Raleigh for an unofficial visit back in mid-September, coinciding with the Wolfpack's 30-20 home win over Louisiana Tech.

As things stand, Johnson has scheduled only one official visit: to Wisconsin at the end of May.

Meanwhile, Doeren & Co.'s four-deep 2026 recruiting haul stacks up at No. 41 overall and No. 10 in the ACC, according to On3. The Wolfpack collection's highest-ranked piece is a defensive back in Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, checking in at No. 572 among high school juniors, per the On3 Industry Rankings.

