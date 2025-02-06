NC State Football Snags Fourth 2026 Recruiting Prize
Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) junior Jordan Moreta received an offer from the NC State football recruiting team less than two weeks ago, roughly six weeks after the Duke Blue Devils became the promising defender's first Division I suitor. And the 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker added an offer from Liberty.
But on Wednesday, just a few days after returning from his stay in Raleigh, Moreta shut down his recruitment by announcing his commitment to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack. He did so via the following post on social media:
Jordan Moreta is unrated and unranked across 247Sports, On3, Rivals, and ESPN.
However, there's no doubt he has the potential to see a rating and ranking by his name before it's all said and done in the 2026 cycle.
He emerged as a standout last season for a Paramus Catholic squad that finished 4-7 overall. On defense, Moreta tallied 49 tackles, four for a loss, one interception, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. Plus, as a tight end, the versatile athlete reeled in six catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
The other three early members of the 2026 NC State football class are consensus three-star talents. They are Milford Mill Academy (Md.) safety Koby Sarkodie, Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith, and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.
Dave Doeren & Co.'s junior haul now ranks No. 41 in the country, according to On3, and No. 10 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.