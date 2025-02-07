NC State Football Begins Pursuit of Gigantic Four-Star Canon Pickett
On Tuesday morning, Tampa Bay Technical High School (Fla.) junior offensive lineman Canon Pickett noted a "top 10 dropping soon" on social media. And it looks as though the NC State football recruiting team may have entered the fray just in time, as exactly 15 minutes after teasing his list, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound four-star advertised his offer from the Wolfpack.
Pickett stacks up at No. 341 overall in the 2026 cycle, No. 31 among interior offensive linemen, and No. 55 in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Thanks to the Wolfpack, his offer sheet has now reached three dozen, including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, UNC, and home-state hopeful Miami.
Speaking of Miami, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine and 247Sports Crystal Ball have pointed to the Hurricanes as the frontrunner since September.
That makes sense given Pickett's ties to the program. His father, Booker Pickett Sr., suited up for the Hurricanes in the 1990s, and his older brother, Booker Pickett Sr., is fresh off his freshman campaign as a Miami defensive lineman.
For now, 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew boast four early commits on the 2026 trail. They are Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, and Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) unrated linebacker Jordan Moreta.
