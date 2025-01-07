Coveted Prep Lincoln Watkins Schedules NC State Football Visit
According to a report from On3's Steve Wiltfong on Tuesday, the NC State football staff has secured an upcoming official visit from Port Huron Northern High School (Mich.) tight end Lincoln Watkins. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior is also in the process of locking in a trip to Nebraska, and he plans to check out several other programs.
The news of Watkins' Wolfpack visit comes just three days after he announced an offer out of Raleigh. Recently promoted NC State tight ends coach Gavin Locklear is leading Dave Doeren & Co.'s recruitment of the versatile three-star.
Watkins, who boasts almost 30 offers, ranks No. 385 overall, No. 20 among tight ends, and No. 7 in Michigan on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
As a junior this season, he tallied 39 receptions for 668 yards and 39 rushes for 245 yards, combining for 17 touchdowns while also recording 42 tackles on the other side of the ball.
For now, the 2026 NC State football recruiting haul consists of only two early commits in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz. At this relatively early juncture in the cycle, the Wolfpack class checks in at No. 38 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 7 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.