All Wolfpack

Coveted Prep Lincoln Watkins Schedules NC State Football Visit

NC State football appears to be a legitimate contender for the heralded tight end.

Matt Giles

NC State football recruiting target Lincoln Watkins
NC State football recruiting target Lincoln Watkins / Brenden Welper/Times Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

According to a report from On3's Steve Wiltfong on Tuesday, the NC State football staff has secured an upcoming official visit from Port Huron Northern High School (Mich.) tight end Lincoln Watkins. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior is also in the process of locking in a trip to Nebraska, and he plans to check out several other programs.

ALSO READ: NC State Lands Promising Cornerback Transfer Jamel Johnson

The news of Watkins' Wolfpack visit comes just three days after he announced an offer out of Raleigh. Recently promoted NC State tight ends coach Gavin Locklear is leading Dave Doeren & Co.'s recruitment of the versatile three-star.

Watkins, who boasts almost 30 offers, ranks No. 385 overall, No. 20 among tight ends, and No. 7 in Michigan on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

As a junior this season, he tallied 39 receptions for 668 yards and 39 rushes for 245 yards, combining for 17 touchdowns while also recording 42 tackles on the other side of the ball.

For now, the 2026 NC State football recruiting haul consists of only two early commits in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz. At this relatively early juncture in the cycle, the Wolfpack class checks in at No. 38 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 7 in the ACC.

ALSO READ: Recent NC State Hire Paves Way for Latest Transfer Portal Prize

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football