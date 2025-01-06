NC State Football Lands Another Promising Cornerback
Last week, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff saw four previously projected starters in the Wolfpack's 2025 secondary suddenly enter the transfer portal within the span of just a few hours. This week, the recruiters in Raleigh have already responded via two encouraging replacement finds at cornerback.
One-year Missouri defender Jaren Sensabaugh, a former four-star recruit with four years of eligibility remaining, announced his commitment to Doeren & Co. on Sunday afternoon.
Less than 24 hours later on Monday, Temple junior Jamel Johnson revealed his decision to suit up for the Wolfpack next season, in what will be the 5-foot-11, 195-pound three-star transfer's final college campaign.
Johnson, checking in at No. 40 among transfer cornerbacks this cycle in the eyes of On3, reported an offer from the Wolfpack on Friday before touring the program over the weekend.
He was an unrated prep at Alcovy High School (Ga.) in 2022. But Jamel Johnson emerged as a standout across two seasons at Charleston Southern before transferring to Temple.
As a full-time starter for the Owls this season, Johnson racked up 47 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, two interceptions, nine pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
The NC State football transfer haul now consists of eight players, all of the three-star variety. It stacks up at No. 59 in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 11 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.