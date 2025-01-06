Recent NC State Football Hire Paves Way for New Transfer Prize
Roughly an hour after Tra Thomas officially entered the transfer portal last week, NC State football head coach and his staff became the first to extend an offer. And that instant pursuit paid off to the tune of the defensive end's commitment to the Wolfpack on Monday afternoon.
ALSO READ: Son of Tar Heel Product Commits to NC State Coaches
Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher with a three-star rating in the transfer portal, has one season of eligibility remaining after spending three years at Temple following a one-year stay at Independence Community College in Kansas. He ranks No. 1,389 overall and No. 122 at his position in the portal, per On3.
The Maryland native's pledge makes sense given the NC State football program's needs and the fact that Thomas, who visited the staff in Raleigh last week, played under new Wolfpack defensive coordinator DJ Eliot when he was the defensive coordinator at Temple in 2022.
This season, Tra Thomas logged 12 outings as a redshirt junior for a 3-9 Temple team (2-6 AAC), finishing with 28 tackles, five for a loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Dave Doeren and his crew currently boast eight transfer additions this cycle. The haul checks in at No. 57 in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 12 in the ACC.
ALSO READ: Top-Tier TE Lincoln Watkins Reveals NC State Offer
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football transfer portal news.