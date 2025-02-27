Dave Doeren Makes Opening Statement in NC State Football Spring Ball
NC State football spring practices kicked off on Tuesday in preparation for Dave Doeren's 13th campaign at the helm in Raleigh.
About three months removed from recording the Wolfpack's third losing season (6-7, 3-5 ACC) under his command, Doeren met with the media this week to discuss his outlook on the 2025 squad and his revamped staff.
Toward the end of his opening statement, the 53-year-old Doeren noted that this year's NC State football spring action is entirely off limits to fans:
"It's been a good winter. You know, you come in in January. We started right away, Jan. 6, we started back. Different edge about this group.
"I think any time you go through a tough season, the returners have a different mentality. Maybe you don't take things for granted, you understand how hard it is, how demanding you need to be on each other, the accountability piece...
"And there was a lot of good leadership learned and a lot to prove — for me, for our staff, for the players...
"A lot of learning, you know, a lot of things we've got to do better, obviously. A lot of guys had their first college practice, and so, fun to see that group of kids that graduated high school early...
"This spring football, you know, 15 opportunities. I told the team this the other today: there's only 365 days in the year, you plays 12 games that you're promised, you only get to play football 15 times in the spring, and so, [the practices are] very valuable.
"Every rep matters for these guys. And so, it was really good to get out there and just get a measuring stick on day one where we're at.
"Our practices this spring — obviously, the two new coordinators — are gonna be closed to the public. And nothing will be televised.
"We'll use each opportunity on our weekends. Some will be scrimmages. Some will be thud. Some will be situational. But we're gonna play, and we're gonna get better this spring.
"And for obvious reasons, you don't want your stuff out there if it doesn't have to be."
