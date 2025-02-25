Updated NC State Football Roster Includes Some New-Look Digits
Coinciding with the first NC State football spring practice just over six months ahead of Dave Doeren's 13th season at the helm in Raleigh, the program released the official 2025 Wolfpack spring roster on Tuesday morning.
On top of learning dozens of new numbers for newcomers between the recruiting trail and transfer portal, Wolfpack enthusiasts must now become familiar with eight returning Wolfpack players' fresh-look digits:
No. 2 - Redshirt freshman safety Ronnie Royal III (No. 25 last season)
No. 3 - Redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers (No. 20 last season)
No. 7 - Redshirt sophomore linebacker Kamal Bonner (No. 34 last season)
No. 8 - Redshirt junior nickelback Isaiah Crowell (No. 30 last season)
No. 8 - Sophomore wide receiver Keenan Jackson (No. 82 last season)
No. 9 - Sophomore wide receiver Terrell Anderson (No. 80 last season)
No. 12 - Redshirt freshman linebacker Elijah Groves (No. 31 last season)
No. 15 - Redshirt freshman cornerback Jivan Baly (No. 20 last season)
The 2025 NC State football campaign kicks off with a Thursday night home game on Aug. 28. The opponent is East Carolina, the in-state rival that ensured a losing 2024 Wolfpack record (6-7, 3-5 ACC) via the Pirates' 26-21 win at the Go Bowling Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 28.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more 2025 NC State football roster updates and other Wolfpack news.