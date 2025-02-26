Huge NC State Football Recruiting Target Names Seven Finalists
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack landed in the top seven for St. Frances Academy (Md.) junior offensive lineman Edward Baker this week. Alabama, Virginia, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, and Florida also survived the cut for the 6-foot-4, 315-pound three-star.
Baker, who has racked up over a dozen offers, revealed his finalists via the following post on Tuesday evening:
As things stand, the NC State football recruiters may well be the frontrunner for Baker. After all, he picked up an offer from Doeren & Co. while visiting the Wolfpack in early November and recently locked in an official visit to Raleigh for June 13-15.
He ranks No. 40 among 2026 interior offensive linemen, according to 247Sports, and No. 11 among all Maryland prospects in the cycle.
The Wolfpack currently boasts a four-deep 2026 collection: Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, and Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.