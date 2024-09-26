All Wolfpack

Deft NC State Football Defender Removed From Roster

The NC State football program's top sack specialist last season no longer appears part of the 2024 Wolfpack's plans.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
As of this week, just days after the NC State football squad suffered a 59-35 blowout road defeat at the hands of Clemson on Saturday afternoon, senior defensive end Red Hibbler no longer appears on Dave Doeren's 2024 Wolfpack roster. The program has not released a reason for the pass-rushing standout's sudden removal from the squad.

Hibbler saw action in all four games across NC State's lackluster 2-2 start (0-1 ACC) in what is the 12th season of the Dave Doeren era. However, the 6-foot-2, 265-pound former heralded junior college prospect from Mississippi had seen a noticeable drop in snaps of late. Still, he tallied six tackles and three of the solo variety this season, albeit without taking a quarterback down in the backfield yet.

Last season, Hibbler's first and only full campaign in Raleigh, he forced a pair of fumbles and finished the year with a team-high 6.5 sacks.

The NC State football team, without Red Hibbler, returns to action when Northern Illinois (2-1, 0-1 MAC) comes to Carter-Finley Stadium for another in a string of the Wolfpack's Saturday noon kickoffs (The CW Network).

Following that matchup, the Wolfpack will face ACC squads the rest of the way, beginning with a home game against Wake Forest at noon ET on Oct. 5 (The CW Network).

