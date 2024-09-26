Deft NC State Football Defender Removed From Roster
As of this week, just days after the NC State football squad suffered a 59-35 blowout road defeat at the hands of Clemson on Saturday afternoon, senior defensive end Red Hibbler no longer appears on Dave Doeren's 2024 Wolfpack roster. The program has not released a reason for the pass-rushing standout's sudden removal from the squad.
Hibbler saw action in all four games across NC State's lackluster 2-2 start (0-1 ACC) in what is the 12th season of the Dave Doeren era. However, the 6-foot-2, 265-pound former heralded junior college prospect from Mississippi had seen a noticeable drop in snaps of late. Still, he tallied six tackles and three of the solo variety this season, albeit without taking a quarterback down in the backfield yet.
Last season, Hibbler's first and only full campaign in Raleigh, he forced a pair of fumbles and finished the year with a team-high 6.5 sacks.
The NC State football team, without Red Hibbler, returns to action when Northern Illinois (2-1, 0-1 MAC) comes to Carter-Finley Stadium for another in a string of the Wolfpack's Saturday noon kickoffs (The CW Network).
Following that matchup, the Wolfpack will face ACC squads the rest of the way, beginning with a home game against Wake Forest at noon ET on Oct. 5 (The CW Network).
