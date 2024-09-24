Big NC State Football Pledge Suddenly Decommits, Clemson Appears
It's been a down week for the NC State football program — to say the least — given the Wolfpack's blowout defeat on the road at the hands of Clemson on Saturday to fall to 2-2 this season and 0-2 against ranked opponents in highly anticipated showdowns.
Now, it seems the woes in Raleigh have extended to the 2025 recruiting trail.
On Tuesday afternoon, Lakeside High School (Ga.) senior standout Makhi Williams-Lee required only five words to officially reveal his decommitment from 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff via the following post:
That popped up out of the blue. Less than a hour later, though, Williams-Lee advertised his new offer from none other than the Clemson Tigers:
Williams-Lee, who announced his verbal commitment to the Pack on the Fourth of July, sits at No. 740 overall, No. 81 among defensive linemen, and No. 82 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. He was the highest-ranked full-time defender in NC State's haul.
Last season, Makhi Williams-Lee recorded 77 tackles, 22 for a loss, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. And the 6-foot-2, 180-pound top-tier three-star has enjoyed an authoritative start to his senior campaign.
His deletion from the 2025 NC State football class drops the Wolfpack to 17 commits in the cycle. The collection ranks No. 55 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 14 out of 17 ACC teams.
