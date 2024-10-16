All Wolfpack

NC State Football: Series With SEC School Called Off

The NC State football program and Florida have mutually agreed to cancel their previously scheduled battles.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

NC State football was slated to begin a home-and-home series with Florida in 2026. The first meeting would have been in the Wolfpack's Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. And the last of the seven non-conference clashes between the ACC and SEC programs was supposed to be in the Gators' Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Oct. 16, 2032.

ALSO READ: NC State Lands Another 2026 Recruiting Prize

But as FBSchedules.com first reported on Wednesday afternoon, NC State and Florida have canceled the entire series:

"According to a copy of the termination agreement obtained from North Carolina State University via a public records request, the two schools have mutually agreed to cancel the two-game series. Neither school will pay the other a cancellation fee, per the copy of the agreement."

Here are all of the NC State football program's known non-conference contests through 2037, per FBSchedules.com, including the upcoming two-year home-and-home series that the Wolfpack scheduled with ACC foe Virginia:

  • Aug. 30, 2025, vs. East Carolina
  • Sept. 6, 2025, vs. Virginia
  • Oct. 4, 2025, vs. Campbell
  • TBA in 2025, at Notre Dame
  • Sept. 12, 2026, vs. Richmond
  • Sept. 19, 2026, at Vanderbilt
  • Sept. 26, 2026, vs. Appalachian State
  • TBA in 2026, at Virginia
  • Sept. 11, 2027, vs. North Carolina A&T
  • Sept. 18, 2027, at Texas Tech
  • Sept. 2, 2028, at East Carolina
  • Sept. 16, 2028, vs. Vanderbilt
  • Sept. 23, 2028, vs. Campbell
  • Sept. 30, 2028, at Troy
  • Sept. 8, 2029, at South Florida
  • Oct. 6, 2029, vs. Notre Dame
  • Sept. 7, 2030, vs. Charlotte
  • Sept. 14, 2030, at South Carolina
  • Aug. 30, 2031, vs. South Carolina
  • Sept. 6, 2031, at Charlotte
  • Nov. 22, 2031, at Notre Dame
  • Sept. 17, 2033, at Georgia
  • Sept. 9, 2034, at Louisiana Tech
  • Sept. 16, 2034, vs. Georgia
  • Nov. 10, 2035, vs. Notre Dame
  • Oct. 3, 2037, at Notre Dame

ALSO READ: Wolfpack Hopes Grow Dimmer in Home Loss to Syracuse

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football