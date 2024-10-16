NC State Football: Series With SEC School Called Off
NC State football was slated to begin a home-and-home series with Florida in 2026. The first meeting would have been in the Wolfpack's Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. And the last of the seven non-conference clashes between the ACC and SEC programs was supposed to be in the Gators' Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Oct. 16, 2032.
But as FBSchedules.com first reported on Wednesday afternoon, NC State and Florida have canceled the entire series:
"According to a copy of the termination agreement obtained from North Carolina State University via a public records request, the two schools have mutually agreed to cancel the two-game series. Neither school will pay the other a cancellation fee, per the copy of the agreement."
Here are all of the NC State football program's known non-conference contests through 2037, per FBSchedules.com, including the upcoming two-year home-and-home series that the Wolfpack scheduled with ACC foe Virginia:
- Aug. 30, 2025, vs. East Carolina
- Sept. 6, 2025, vs. Virginia
- Oct. 4, 2025, vs. Campbell
- TBA in 2025, at Notre Dame
- Sept. 12, 2026, vs. Richmond
- Sept. 19, 2026, at Vanderbilt
- Sept. 26, 2026, vs. Appalachian State
- TBA in 2026, at Virginia
- Sept. 11, 2027, vs. North Carolina A&T
- Sept. 18, 2027, at Texas Tech
- Sept. 2, 2028, at East Carolina
- Sept. 16, 2028, vs. Vanderbilt
- Sept. 23, 2028, vs. Campbell
- Sept. 30, 2028, at Troy
- Sept. 8, 2029, at South Florida
- Oct. 6, 2029, vs. Notre Dame
- Sept. 7, 2030, vs. Charlotte
- Sept. 14, 2030, at South Carolina
- Aug. 30, 2031, vs. South Carolina
- Sept. 6, 2031, at Charlotte
- Nov. 22, 2031, at Notre Dame
- Sept. 17, 2033, at Georgia
- Sept. 9, 2034, at Louisiana Tech
- Sept. 16, 2034, vs. Georgia
- Nov. 10, 2035, vs. Notre Dame
- Oct. 3, 2037, at Notre Dame
