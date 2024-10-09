Details Set for NC State Football Trip to California
The NC State football program and the first-year ACC member Cal Golden Bears have never met. But that will soon change, as Dave Doeren's reeling 12th Wolfpack squad (3-3, 0-2 ACC) and Justin Wilcox's eighth Golden Bears bunch (3-2, 0-2 ACC) are slated to square off in California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley next Saturday.
Kickoff between NC State and Cal is now set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 19, the ACC announced this week. The battle will air on the ACC Network.
And it will mark only the second home game in ACC play for the Bears, who fell to the now-No. 6 Miami Hurricanes in Berkeley, 39-38, on Saturday.
Before traveling to California, the NC State football team, hoping to wrap up its three-game homestand on a winning note after giving up two unanswered touchdowns late in this past Saturday's 34-30 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, will host the Syracuse Orange (4-1, 1-1 ACC) in Carter-Finley Stadium at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
Meanwhile, the Golden Bears, who are currently in the midst of a two-game losing streak, are gearing up for a bounceback opportunity via their trip to Pennsylvania for a road showdown against the No. 22 Pitt Panthers at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
