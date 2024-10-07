Massive NC State Football Target Shows Wolfpack Appreciation
Jordan High School (N.C.) junior Noah Clark, one of the premier defensive linemen in the state, was in Carter-Finley Stadium as part of his recruiting visit on Saturday. Unfortunately for NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff, the Wolfpack fell to 3-3 this season via a 34-30 loss to the visiting Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Nevertheless, Clark appeared to enjoy his time on the field amid all of the red in Raleigh.
The 6-foot-3, 320-pound four-star, sitting at No. 272 overall and No. 30 among defensive linemen on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, posted the following "thank you" to the NC State football recruiters, along with footage from his view for the Wolfpack's intro ahead of kickoff against the Demon Deacons:
Noah Clark, a full-fledged Wolfpack target since late January and frequent NC State visitor ever since, already holds about two dozen offers. The coveted prospect, also a formidable offensive force at left guard for Jordan, has drawn early pursuits from the likes of Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, and Miami, not to mention a couple of other in-state hopefuls from the ACC in Duke and UNC.
For now, Doeren & Co.'s 2026 NC State football recruiting haul consists of only one verbal commit in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.