NC State Football Going 'Pack in Black' Versus Syracuse
Once again, Dave Doeren's 12th NC State football team needs to get back on track. The Wolfpack, who began the season with high hopes while ranking No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25, fell to 3-3 and 0-2 in ACC play via a 34-30 home loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday afternoon.
So, this week, NC State is mixing things up a bit — at least on the uniform front — as the team will wear black helmets, black jerseys, and black pants for the showdown against the visiting Syracuse Orange (4-1, 1-1 ACC) under the lights in Carter-Finley Stadium at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
According to the NC State Uniform Tracker social media account, the Wolfpack-Orange bout will mark the 10th time that the "Pack in Black" combo has made an appearance in the Doeren era. State is 6-3 in such contests, and the only years it wasn't used came in 2013 and 2016.
NC State football, playing its third straight home game, holds a 13-3 advantage over Syracuse in their all-time series. That includes the Wolfpack's 7-1 record against the Orange in Raleigh.
A 2014 victory over Syracuse marked Doeren's first conference win as the NC State football head coach after the Wolfpack finished 0-8 against ACC foes in his first year at the helm.
