Doeren Talks 2023 NC State Signees

NC State head coach Dave Doeren spoke with the media via zoom about several topics, including the Wolfpack's 2023 signees, which are listed below.

CARTER ALLS: Offensive Line • 6-5 • 310 • Wake Forest, N.C. (Heritage)

January Enrollee • Preferred Walk-On

Alls was a three-year starter at Heritage High and selected all-conference his senior year. He helped his team average eight yards per rush in 2022.

KAMAL BONNER: Linebacker • 6-2 • 200 • Moultrie, Ga. (Colquitt County)

January Enrollee

Bonner was a three-year varsity player with 169 tackles in his career, including 125 as a senior. He was all-region in each of his last two seasons in football and also featured on the school's track & field team. He was a 3-star prospect according to 247 Sports and ranked No. 102 overall in the state of Georgia.

REED CHARPIA: Quarterback • 6-0 • 175 • Cayce, S.C. (Louisburg College/Ga. Military College/Brookland-Cayce HS)

Junior College Transfer • Preferred Walk-On • January Enrollee

Charpia transferred to Louisburg College from Georgia Military College. He played in eight games and completed 115-of-188 passes for 1,374 yards and 16 touchdowns.

BRANDON CISSE: Cornerback • 6-0 • 170 • Sumter, S.C. (Lakewood)

January Enrollee

Cisse is a 4-star prospect and is the No. 4 player in the state of South Carolina, according to On3, while ESPN and 247Sports have him pegged as a 3-star. 247Sports also has him as the No. 6 overall player in South Carolina and No. 37 in the nation. Cisse also starred on his high school's basketball and track teams.

KEVIN CONCEPCION: Wide Receiver • 5-11 • 174 • Charlotte, N.C. • (Julius L. Chambers)

January Enrollee

Concepcion caught 65 passes for 977 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons. Rivals has him listed as its No. 8 player in the state of North Carolina, the No. 50 wide receiver in the country, and a 4-star prospect. ESPN, 247Sports, and On3 each label him a 3-star prospect.

ROHAN DAVY: Linebacker • 5-10 • 215• Washington, D.C. (St. John’s College High School)

Carter led St. John’s College High School to back-to-back WCAC Championships in his junior and senior seasons. He holds top-10 player rankings for the District of Columbia with ESPN (6th), 247Sports (7th), and On3 (8th). He is a consensus 3-star prospect.

DAEMON FAGAN: Safety • 6-3 • 180 • Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (American Heritage)

Fagan is a consensus 4-star prospect who won a state title in his sophomore season and was First Team All-Broward County as a senior. He finished his high school career with 116 tackles and 10 interceptions. Rivals lists him as the No. 13 safety in the nation and No. 38 player in the state of Florida. On3 has him pegged as the No. 24 safety in the country and No. 58 player in Florida.

JYKEVEOUS HIBBLER: Defensive Lineman • 6-2 • 255 • Louisville, Miss. (Northwest Mississippi Community College/Louisville HS)

Junior College Transfer • January Enrollee

A NJCAA All-American, Hibbler finished 2022 ranked among the national junior college leaders in sacks (top 5) and tackles for loss (top 10). In 30 games over three seasons, he posted 73 tackles and 24 TFLs.

TERRENTE HINTON: Defensive Back • 6-3 • 206 • Saraland, AL. (Saraland HS/Hutchinson CC)

January Enrollee

Hinton, an honorable mention All-KJCAA, is a 3-star prospect and No. 7 cornerback in the nation, according to On3.

RICO JACKSON: Offensive Lineman • 6-6 • 299 • Fort Lauderdale, Fla. • Dillard High School

January Enrollee

Jackson played on the varsity all four years in high school and finished with a 35-7 record. The consensus 3-star prospect in ranked as the No. 213 player in Florida and has been invited to participate in the annual Broward County versus Dade County All-Star Game.

JACKSON MACRAE: Offesnive Lineman • 6-2 • 265 • Southern Pines, N.C. (IMG_ Academy/Pinecrest

Walk-On • January Enrollee

MaCrae spent his first three seasons of high school at Pinecrest, where he helped his team finish with a 23-9 record and a playoff berth each year.

KELVON McBRIDE: Linebacker • 6-3 • 210 • Mobile, A.L. (Cottage Hill Christian Academy)

A three-sport star in high school, McBride had 144 tackles in his two varsity seasons as a linebacker. As a consensus 3-star prospect, McBride is ranked as the No. 34 player in the state of Alabama by On3 and the No. 70 linebacker in the country by 247Sports.

ZACK MYERS: Safety • 6-1 • 190 • Arden, N.C. (Christ School)

January Enrollee

Carter finished his high school career with 63 tackles and five interceptions, including 25 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. He is a three-sport athlete who was a 2022 state champion in the high jump and 300-meter hurdles. Rivals and 247Sports both rate Myers a 4-star prospect and the No. 17 safety in the nation. 247Sports also has him listed at No. 11 overall in the state of North Carolina.

OBADIAH OBASUYI: Offensive Lineman • 6-6 • 288 • Alpharetta, Ga. (Alpharetta)

January Enrollee

A three-sport star in high school. Obasuyi is a consensus 3-star prospect. He is a consensus 3-star prospect and On3 has him as the No. 68 offensive tackle in the nation. In three seasons of varsity football, his team posted a 23-9 record.

MATT PREDDICE: Tight End • 6-4 • 240 • Wake Forest, N.C. (IMG Academy/Heritage High School)

Walk-On • January Enrollee

Preddice was selected all-conference as a junior at Heritage High, where he played with incoming freshmen Lex Thomas and Carter Alls.

KENDRICK RAPHAEL: Running Back • 5-11 • 180 • Naples, Fla. (Naples)

January Enrollee

Raphael rushed for 3,766 yards and 49 touchdowns in his varsity career. In his senior season he carried the ball 140 times for 1,731 yards and 22 touchdowns, en route to a district title. ESPN and Rivals have Raphael as a 4-star prospect, with Rivals also ranking him as the No. 18 running back in the country. He also ran track in high school and was a regional qualifier in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles as a sophomore.

DARION RIVERS: Offensive Lineman • 6-6 • 280 • Charlotte, N.C. (West Charlotte)

January Enrollee

Rivers is rated a four-star prospect by On3 and the No. 9 player in North Carolina, as well as a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, and Rivals despite beginning his high school career on the defensive side of the ball.

ISAIAH SHIRLEY: Defensive End • 6-3 • 259 • Boone, N.C. (Watauga)

January Enrollee

Shirley graduates high school with 196 tackles, 19 sacks, and 41.5 tackles for loss in his career. He was selected to participate in the Shrine Bowl and was named captain for the North Carolina roster. Shirley is a consensus 3-star prospect and is ranked within the top-30 of the state of North Carolina by all recruit ranking services.

KAMEN SMITH: Offensive Tackle • 6-5 • 275 • Wilkesboro, N.C. (Wilkes Central)

Smith is a consensus three-star prospect, who was ranked as the No. 25 player in North Carolina by ESPN and the No. 73 inside offensive lineman. He was also ranked the No. 18 player in North Carolina by Rivals. In high school, he won a state championship in shot put as was named all-conference in basketball.

LEX THOMAS: Quarterback • 5-11 • 193 • Wake Forest, NC (Heritage)

January Enrollee

Thomas, the younger brother of NC State wide receiver Thayer Thomas and linebacker Drake Thomas, passed for 3,030 yards and 33 touchdowns in high school. He is a consensus top-30 player in the state of North Carolina

JAVONTE VEREEN: Tight End • 6-3 • 210 • Havelock, N.C. (Havelock)

January Enrollee

Vereen caught 132 passes for 2,495 yards and 35 touchdowns in a sterling high school career at Havelock. In his senior season, the ESPN and On3 4-star recruit caught 72 passes for 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns. ESPN ranks him as the ninth-nest player in the state of North Carolina and ninth-bnest tight end in the nation.

