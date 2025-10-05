Next Challenge for NC State: Climbing the Notre Dame Mountain
NC State did exactly what it needed to in giving fans hope going forward in the 2025 season – blowing out an FCS team in Campbell at home. After two straight back-to-back losses, fans’ souls were crushed and needed saving.
Well, a 600-yard day on offense is the cure fans needed as the Camels couldn’t do a thing to stop the Wolfpack's offensive attack. Momentum can be built off this win, and it’ll be needed for the Wolfpack entering Week 7 of the college football season.
That opponent? The No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend.
The Fighting Irish have sustained two losses already in this season, but both against top-25 teams and by a combined four points – the losses were against Miami and Texas A&M. Outside of those opponents, Notre Dame has taken care of business against opponents who aren’t ranked – the Wolfpack are next on the list.
On Saturday, Notre Dame faced Boise State, winning 28-7, and was led by a classic stout Fighting Irish defense. Defensive back Leionard Morre had two of Notre Dame’s four interceptions in his first game back from injury. He was listed as a preseason All-American and proved why with his performance.
Moore isn’t the only talented defensive back on the team. Cornerback Christrian Grey lines up across the field from Moore and has struggled in the 2025 season, but has showcased in the past his elite coverage skills.
The monster on offense in running back Jeremiyah Love left the game in the first half but returned, finishing with 103 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. It’s been a slower season than most anticipated for Love entering the season, but he reminded fans across the country why he’s one of the nation’s best with a four-touchdown day against Arkansas on Sept. 27.
With Riley Leonard entering the NFL, Notre Dame needed a new signal caller, and head coach Marcus Freeman turned to redshirt freshman CJ Carr. Carr went 15-for-23 for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the win against Boise State. He’s had his fair share of ups and downs in his first year starting, but overall has found a stride within the Fighting Irish offense.
It’ll be a tall task for NC State to march into South Bend and steal a game from the Fighting Irish; the momentum-building win against Campbell couldn't have come at a better time for the program. Next weekend will be a big test for the Wolfpack.
