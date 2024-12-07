All Wolfpack

Dual-Sport Star Grayson Rigdon Backs Out of NC State Football Pledge

The running back was on board with the NC State football program for roughly a week and a half.

Former NC State football recruiting pledge Grayson Rigdon
All but three of the 21 NC State football verbal commits made their pledges official during this week's early signing period. But one of the three who did not has already decommitted from the Wolfpack.

Columbus High School (Texas) running back Grayson Rigdon revealed his commitment to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff less than two weeks ago. Now, though, the dual-sport sensation — the highest-scoring prep hoopster last season at 45.1 points per game — has reopened his recruitment, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney reported on Friday afternoon.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Rigdon, a three-star prospect, has since announced an offer from the Arizona Wildcats. Plus, within the past week, the stock-rising speedster has reeled in offers from the Cal Golden Bears and Houston Cougars.

Rigdon, who initially committed to Air Force back in the spring before announcing that decommitment in September, currently ranks No. 1,393 overall, No. 105 among running backs, and No. 213 in Texas on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. He was the only running back in the cycle committed to Doeren & Co.

His decommitment from the Wolfpack drops the 2025 NC State football recruiting class one notch to No. 42 overall in the country, per 247Sports. It still checks in at No. 9 among ACC schools.

