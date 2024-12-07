Dave Doeren Hypes Next NC State Football Building Block Center
Frequent visits, well-advertised bonds with the staff, and spirited social media activity all say Louisville Male High School (Ky.) center Isaac Sowells Jr. may well boast the most all-in Wolfpack enthusiasm among the 18 preps who stamped their NC State football commitments during the early signing period this week.
ALSO READ: Promising WR Puts NC State Pledge in Ink After Flip
Plus, the namesake son of an NFL lineman and the cousin of several more is arguably the most gifted talent in the 2025 Wolfpack recruiting haul, which currently checks in at No. 41 in the country, per 247Sports.
"Probably one of the best centers that we've been able to sign since I've been here," 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren said about the 6-foot-2, 292-pound Sowells on Wednesday. "You know, a lot of the centers that we've recruited over the years, we've had to train to play that position. And to get 'Spike' — as he goes by — in the program, really excited for his...I wish he was here today, you know, for him to get here and to start working with him.
"I always believed you build a football program inside out, with your center, your quarterback, on offense, and your nose tackle, your Mike linebacker, on defense. And so, getting a guy like that at quarterback [Will Wilson] and center in this class is great for the future of our program."
ALSO READ: NC State Recruiting Class 'Starts With Will Wilson'
Sowells, one of 11 Wolfpack signees set to enroll early in January, sits No. 468 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, a meteoric rise from his No. 833 ranking when he officially toured the NC State football program in late June before announcing his pledge to Doeren & Co. a few weeks later.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.