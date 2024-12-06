Promising WR Puts NC State Football Pledge in Ink After Flip
Atlantic High School (Fla.) wide receiver Teddy Hoffman flipped his commitment from Florida Atlantic to the NC State football program on Friday morning. And the 6-foot-1, 185-pound three-star senior made his new pledge official by signing his scholarship agreement with the Wolfpack.
Hoffman, the second wide receiver to officially join the Dave Doeren & Co.'s 2025 NC State collection, currently ranks No. 1,353 overall, No. 182 among wide receivers, and No. 183 in Florida on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Across three seasons as a prep, Hoffmann tallied 162 receptions for 2,728 yards and 49 touchdowns, including 69 catches, 1,179 yards, and 23 scores as a senior.
He picked up an offer from the Wolfpack staff in mid-November and checked out NC State in person during an official visit two weeks ago. However, Teddy Hoffman, who also recently landed offers from Florida State and Boston College, had remained verbally committed to Florida Atlantic until formally revealing his flip to the staff in Raleigh at his signing ceremony on Friday.
As things stand, the 2025 NC State football recruiting haul contains 18 signees, including a pair of composite four-star prospects, and three three-star commits who remain unsigned. The Wolfpack class currently checks in at No. 41 overall in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 9 in the ACC.
