Dual-Threat QB Completes One NC State Football Tour, Schedules Another
Ravenwood High School (Tenn.) junior quarterback Femi Babalola was in Raleigh this week to check out the NC State football facilities in person and meet with the Wolfpack staff.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound three-star shared scenes from his visit via the following social media post on Saturday morning, noting that he "had a great time at NC State yesterday" and thanking his Wolfpack suitors "for the love."
He's also locked in an official visit with the Wolfpack the second weekend in June.
Already boasting well over a dozen offers, Femi Babalola currently stacks up at No. 806 overall, No. 52 among quarterbacks, and No. 27 in Tennessee on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Last season, he threw for 1,152 yards and 10 touchdowns while racking up 144 yards on the ground and another score for a Ravenwood squad that posted a 13-1 overall record.
Thus far, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts have hauled in four verbal commits in the 2026 recruiting arena. The Wolfpack class ranks No. 53 overall, per 247Sports, and No. 11 in the ACC.
