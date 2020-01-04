Wolfpack Football Welcomes Eight Early Enrolees

Eight of the 17 players signed by NC State football coach Dave Doeren last month were expected to get a head start on their college careers by enrolling for the start of the new semester on Thursday.

By doing so, they are eligible to participate in spring practice, increasing their chances of contributing to the Wolfpack for the upcoming 2020 season.

Although the eight early enrollees are significantly fewer than the 17 that entered the program last January, Doeren is anxious to get his new arrivals into the program and started working with strength and conditioning coach Dantoino Burnette.

"Unlike last year where about 90 percent of our class was here in January, eight of the 17, so a little less than half will be here Jan. 2," Doeren said on Dec. 18, the first day of college football's early signing period. "So I can’t wait to get them here and I look forward to coaching them and building on what we’ve done in this program."

Here is a look at the first eight members of the Wolfpack's class of 2020 to arrive on campus:

Devan Boykin, 5-11, 175, DB, Greensboro (Ragsdale HS)

A three-star prospect who represented North Carolina in the Shrine Bowl last month, Boykin is an elite talent who can fill an immediate need at either safety or nickel in a secondary that can use all the help it can get. He is a coach's son who has a high football IQ to go along with high-end athletic skills. He finished his high school career with 95 tackles and six interceptions.while also playing quarterback and wide receiver on offense.

Jalen Coit, 5-11, 160, WR, Cheraw, S.C. (Cheraw HS)

South Carolina Shrine Bowler Coit is a wide receiver with quickness to burn. He's small, but he's hard to catch as he proved during a senior season at Cheraw High School in Cheraw, S.C., by catching 55 passes for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has the potential to make an immediate impact for the Wolfpack as a kick returner, having returned three punts for touchdowns during his prep career. As a testament to his versatility and athleticism, he averaged 17.9 points per game on the basketball court as a junior last season.

Sean Hill, 6-3, 300, OL, Snellville, Ga. (Brookwood HS)

Hill is a physically imposing offensive lineman who earned first-team all-region honors and helped his team advance to the Georgia 7A state championships. He is still raw when it comes to technique, but he already has the size to be plugged in right away if the need arises.

Ethan Lane, 6-3, 275, Snellville, Ga. (Archer HS)

Lane is a center who was sold on State early. He committed to the Wolfpack shortly after making his second visit to Raleigh for the Kay Yow Spring Game last April. A strong blocker with the smarts and maturity to become a leader on the offensive line. He is the high school teammate of current Wolfpack defensive back Taiyon Palmer.

Ben Finley, 6-3, 190, Quarterback, Phoenix, Ariz (Paradise Valley HS)

A frequent visitor to State during his brother's Ryan's three seasons as the Wolfpack's quarterback, he was the first player to commit to this year's class. LIke Ryan, this Finley has a quick release and is an extremely accurate passer, completing 63.7 percent of his throws this season as a high school senior. But he also had the arm strength to throw down field and the agility to elude rushers and make things happen on the run, finishing the 2019 season with 3,442 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, with only eight interceptions.

Nehki Meredith, 5-10, 178, DB, Virginia Beach, Va. (Bishop Sullivan HS)

A four-star defensive back prospect, Meredith has the ability to play several positions in the secondary. He was one of the earliest players to commit to State last summer. A versatile athlete, he combines strong ball skills with an aggressiveness and and strength that make him equally effective in run support and could provide immediate help for the Wolfpack's defense.

.Jayland Parker, 6-2, 215, LB, Macon, Ga. (Westside HS)

Originally committed to Colorado, Parker changed his mind in September and chose the Wolfpack over offers from Mississippi State, Arizona and others. Tall and slender, needs to add some bulk to play likebacker in college. But he changes direction well and has a nose for the football in the run game while possessing solid skills dropping back in pass coverage.

Porter Rooks, 6-1, 190, Charlotte (Myers Park HS)

The highest-rated prospect in the class, Rooks is an elite route-runner with sure hands and the speed to get separation downfield, The four-star recruit amassed 2,424 yards and 34 touchdowns on 173 career catches at Myers Park. He had 54 grabs for 905 yards, 13 touchdowns and a 16.8 per-catch average as a senior this season. He is a big-play receiver with star potential who will almost certainly help the Wolfpack's passing game right away. He chose State despite having offers from the likes of Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.