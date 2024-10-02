All Wolfpack

Early NC State Football Target Set for Another Trip to Raleigh

A dual-sport athlete on the NC State football wishlist plans to attend the Wolfpack's next home game.

Clayton High School (N.C.) junior Aiden Smalls is just a three-star prospect on the gridiron. But there's no doubt that the longtime 2026 NC State football recruiting target, holding offers from two other ACC programs in Duke and Virginia Tech, scores high in the versatility department.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound speedster, a frequent Wolfpack visitor who landed an offer from Dave Doeren and his staff last fall, proved his abilities to excel as a point guard and wide receiver across two years at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh.

Smalls, boasting a 4.44 time in the 40 and a 36.2-inch vertical, then transferred to Clayton for his junior campaign. He did so with eyes on exhibiting his arsenal as a dual-threat quarterback, all while continuing to look like a prime target for the Wolfpack in the 2026 arena.

And on Wednesday afternoon, Smalls revealed another scheduled trip to Raleigh via the following post on social media, announcing his planned attendance in Carter-Finley Stadium for the NC State football team's Week 6 battle against Wake Forest and including a past photo of him standing next to Doeren:

NC State (3-2, 0-1 ACC) and Wake Forest (1-3, 0-1 ACC) square off at noon ET Saturday (The CW Network).

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack recruiters already enjoy one 2026 pledge in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith.

