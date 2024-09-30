All Wolfpack

NC State Football May Be in Danger of Losing Another 2025 Commit

The last half of September hasn't been kind to NC State football's recruiting efforts.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Santaluces Community High School (Fla.) senior Jamar Browder, the highest-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 NC State football recruiting class, took an unofficial visit to Michigan over the weekend. Of course, that's a bad sign for the Wolfpack's shot at remaining the winner in the 6-foot-4, 205-pound three-star's recruitment.

Just days before Browder's Michigan tour, which included his attendance for the now-No. 10 Wolverines' 27-24 home win over Minnesota, he advertised an offer from the staff in Ann Arbor.

Adding to the sting of the potential flip from Jamar Browder, who announced his verbal pledge to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff back in early June, 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins recently highlighted the South Florida native as one of the nation's notable stock-risers:

"One of the larger wide receivers in South Florida this cycle, Jamar Browder has always been an eye-catcher at various camps and offseason events. We were just waiting for him to take his play to another level, which is happening during his senior season. In his first four games, Browder has caught 20 passes for 350 yards. He has only scored one touchdown, but we're not too concerned about the fact that he's not finding the end zone because the tape pops."

The NC State football recruiting haul, now consisting of 17 names, fell to No. 55 in the 2025 cycle, per 247Sports, following the decommitment from the Wolfpack's highest-ranked 2025 pledge on the defensive line in Lakeside High School (Ga.) three-star Makhi Williams-Lee.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.

