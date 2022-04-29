Ekwonu goes to Panthers

Former NC State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday evening in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ekwonu, a Providence Day alum from Charlotte, North Carolina, is the first NC State player drafted by the Panthers.

He spent three seasons at NC State and was a unanimous All-American in 2021. Ekwonu also won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best blocker in the Atlantic Coast Conference before forgoing his remaining year of eligibility to declare for the draft.

Carolina finished 5-12 overall in 2021 under second-year head coach Matt Rhule.

