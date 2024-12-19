Elite FCS Linebacker Attracts NC State Football Attention
Idaho sophomore linebacker Jaxton Eck entered the transfer portal on Monday, two days after his father and head coach, Jason Eck, decided to leave the Vandals by accepting the New Mexico job. And on Tuesday, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff swiftly entered the fray with an offer to the 6-foot-1, 225-pound formidable run stopper.
Jaxton Eck appeared in 12 games as a promising unrated freshman out of Brookings High School (S.D.), tallying 37 tackles for the 9-4 Vandals. This season, he recorded 134, including 3.5 for a loss across his 14 outings on a 10-4 squad, adding one interception, one pass deflection, and even one kick return for 17 yards en route to earning All-Big Sky First Team recognition.
His versatility while developing and starring under his dad's command, which ended in the FCS quarterfinals at the hands of Montana State on Friday night, has also led to offers from Western Michigan, Michigan State, Stanford, Coastal Carolina, and UMass since he entered the portal this week with two years of eligibility remaining.
Thus far, the NC State football coaches have landed two transfers. Meanwhile, they've lost 12 members of the 2024 roster to the portal.
The veteran additions in Raleigh for next season, joining at least 19 Wolfpack newcomers from the 2025 recruiting trail, are both offensive linemen in former North Carolina A&T guard/center Brock Stukes and Utah State tackle Teague Andersen.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.