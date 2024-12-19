NC State Football Earns Transfer Wins on Consecutive Days
Four of the 2024 NC State football team's five starters on the offensive line won't be in Raleigh next season. So, it's no surprise that Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have prioritized experienced 300-pounders in their transfer portal pursuits.
This week, the Wolfpack's efforts have paid off to the tune of pledges on back-to-back days.
On Wednesday, after Utah State three-star offensive tackle Teague Andersen announced his NC State football pledge on Tuesday, North Carolina A&T offensive guard/center Brock Stukes joined the club. He checked out the Wolfpack in person via an unofficial visit on Tuesday.
Stukes, unrated as a transfer prospect, is a 6-foot-3, 310-pounder out of Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Va., with two years of college eligibility remaining, not to mention still having the option to redshirt. He was also unrated as a prep.
As things stand, 12 NC State football players are in the transfer portal looking for new homes.
Teague Andersen and Brock Stukes remain the Wolfpack's only confirmed prizes from the portal. However, Dave Doeren and his crew have reeled in 19 early signees on the 2025 recruiting trail, boasting a class that currently ranks No. 42 overall in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 9 out of the 17 ACC collections.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football transfer portal news.