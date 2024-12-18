Portal Prize: NC State Football Nabs One Promising 300-Pounder

🚨 NC STATE LANDS THEIR FIRST PORTAL COMMIT TEAGUE ANDERSEN!! 🚨



Andersen, who also got lots of Power 4 interest, started 17/23 games the last two seasons for Aggies. In those 23 games, he recorded 795 pass blocking snaps, in which he allowed only 24 pressures and 5 sacks. pic.twitter.com/W1JhUlu0Gm