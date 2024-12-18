All Wolfpack

Portal Prize: NC State Football Nabs One Promising 300-Pounder

Utah State transfer Teague Andersen is now fully on board with an NC State football future.

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew picked up their first transfer addition in the current cycle on Tuesday afternoon, as Utah State Aggies redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Teague Andersen revealed his pledge to the Wolfpack.

Teague is a 6-foot-5, 305-pound three-star talent checking in at No. 357 overall and No. 25 among offensive tackles in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings. His commitment to Doeren & Co. comes just over week after he formally entered the portal and not long after he wrapped up his visit in Raleigh this week.

He has two years of eligibility remaining with the Wolfpack.

This season, the 20-year-old Utah native, who arrived in Logan out of Lehi High School almost three years ago while stacking up No. 1,817 overall and No. 36 in the state on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, was a full-time starter for a Utah State squad that recorded a 4-8 overall and finished No. 8 in the Mountain West at 3-4 in conference play. And he became an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention.

The NC State football program could still use a bit more depth on the offensive line for next season. That said, the pledge from Teague Andersen looks like a quality start to those ongoing efforts by Doeren and his cohorts.

