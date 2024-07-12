Enormous NC State Football Target Teases Announcement
Louisville Male High School (Ky.) center Isaac Sowells Jr., the namesake son of a former two-year Cleveland Browns offensive tackle, paid the NC State football program a visit back in early March. He returned for an official visit on June 21, the final trip in his recruitment.
And on Thursday, the Wolfpack appeared among the 6-foot-2, 295-pound three-star's three finalists, along with South Carolina and Kentucky. He checked out the Gamecocks on an official visit in early June and was in Lexington with the Wildcats a week later.
Sowells, who ranks No. 833 overall, No. 51 among interior offensive linemen, and No. 6 in Kentucky on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, also revealed a decision date set for "one week from today." So, he'll announce a winner at some undisclosed hour next Thursday.
The 247Sports Crystal Ball, albeit with only one entered prediction to date, has favored the Wolfpack to prevail in the Isaac Sowells Jr. sweepstakes since early June.
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff boast a No. 52 composite ranking on the nation's 2025 recruiting trail, sitting two spots below archrival UNC. Their 14-deep haul, featuring one four-star pledge thus far in Westland High School (Ohio) running back Kentrell Rinehart, includes only one offensive lineman: Hoggard High School (N.C.) three-star Michael Gibbs, who committed to the Wolfpack over Duke and Virginia Tech two weeks ago.