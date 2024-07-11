Newly Offered NC State Basketball Target Attracts Wolfpack Staff Again
Just a few days after officially entering the fray for Carmel Christian School (N.C.) rising junior Cody Peck, NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts sent at least one of his assistants to check in on the stock-rising center at the 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship in Rock Hill, S.C.
Brett Nelson, who joined Keatts' staff in May following a season at UMass as an assistant to Frank Martin, sat courtside to watch Peck in action for his Garner Road squad on Thursday.
And it appears the 6-foot-10, 195-pound four-star, who has steadily climbed to No. 68 overall in the 2026 On3 rankings, once again put his fleet-footed versatility on full display. He did so in front of a crowd that also included coaches from Creighton, Texas, Xavier, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Dayton, and others, Relentless Hoops' Trent Markwith reported.
Markwith noted that Cody Peck, boasting over a dozen offers, "has shot the ball from the outside really well this week while also using his athleticism on both ends."
Peck is one of five early NC State basketball targets in the 2026 recruiting arena. Kevin Keatts' wishlist features two other centers in John Marshall High School (Va.) four-star Latrell Allmond, who currently ranks No. 44 on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, and Germantown High School (Miss.) five-star Sam Funches, the highest-ranked Wolfpack offer holder in the class at No. 21 overall.